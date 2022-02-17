BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,418 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CRH worth $20,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CRH by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of CRH by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

