BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Angi worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Angi by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

