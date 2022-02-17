BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5,859.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 244,353 shares of company stock valued at $18,546,609. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

INDT stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

