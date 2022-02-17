BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.65% of Primis Financial worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRST. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $88,799 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

