BlackRock Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.97% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 847,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

