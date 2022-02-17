BlackRock Inc. Sells 57,276 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.50% of Canada Goose worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,160,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 64.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 208,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

GOOS opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.