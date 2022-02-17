BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Trading Up 4.1%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.35). Approximately 34,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 144,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.10 ($1.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.98. The stock has a market cap of £688.91 million and a P/E ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Paul Manduca bought 25,000 shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($39,918.81).

