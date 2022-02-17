BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.