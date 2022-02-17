Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

