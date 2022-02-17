Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $270,207.12 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BE. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

