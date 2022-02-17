Blue Owl Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,181 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,204% compared to the average volume of 572 call options.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 5,542,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

