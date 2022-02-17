Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.89, but opened at $71.52. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $71.98, with a volume of 7,727 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

