BMO Capital Markets Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

KEY stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 620,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,661. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$24.17 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.29.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

