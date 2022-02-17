BMO Capital Markets Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$94.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. upped their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.06.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$80.46. 158,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,612. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.66. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.02 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

