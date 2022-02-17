BMO Capital Markets Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.54. 158,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.86. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$24.77 and a twelve month high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

