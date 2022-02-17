BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.37 and traded as low as C$15.25. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 1,010 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$512.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.96.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$213.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from BMTC Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

BMTC Group Company Profile (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

