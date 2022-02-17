Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several analysts recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BCC stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 363,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $85.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

