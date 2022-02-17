BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $217,958.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,650.30 or 1.00050931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00069746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00362041 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,162 coins and its circulating supply is 894,374 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

