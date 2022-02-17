boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.78

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

