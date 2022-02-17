Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,790.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

BKNG stock opened at $2,703.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 295.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,404.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,360.14. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

