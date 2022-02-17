Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,446,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.29.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,703.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,404.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,360.14. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 295.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.