BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post $3.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $16.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $45,575,344,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

