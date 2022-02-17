BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.52.
BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
