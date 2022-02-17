BOSAGORA (BOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.31 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and $584,924.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00107194 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

