Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SAM stock opened at $408.12 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $404.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $734.27.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

