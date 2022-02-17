Bottos Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Bottos has a total market cap of $378,700.66 and $41,960.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

