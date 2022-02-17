Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 6,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
