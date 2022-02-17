Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.86

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$165.86 and last traded at C$166.30, with a volume of 83861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172.58.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$220.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

