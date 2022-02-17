Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00.

TXG stock traded down $13.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,799,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $239,081,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.