Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

