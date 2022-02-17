Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCOV. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Brightcove has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 million, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,947,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brightcove by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

