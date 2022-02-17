Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

