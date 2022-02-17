Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $309.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $609,405 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF stock opened at $155.26 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

