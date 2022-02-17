Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,384,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,200. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

