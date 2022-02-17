Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $225.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $926.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $945.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

