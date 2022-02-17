Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. Textron reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after buying an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Textron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,247. Textron has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

