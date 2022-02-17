Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $1.06 million. Trevena reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

