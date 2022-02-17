Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 1,858,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.