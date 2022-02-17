Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CGI by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 149,709 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.