Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CGI by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 149,709 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
