Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $57.90. 17,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

