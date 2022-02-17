Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post sales of $8.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.34 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NYSE:M opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

