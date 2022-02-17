Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.46 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $27.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,684,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

