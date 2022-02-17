Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.69 Million

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post $10.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.19 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $61.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

STRO stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

