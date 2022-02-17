Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $544.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.84 million to $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

