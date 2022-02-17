Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

NSR opened at C$8.81 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.33 million and a P/E ratio of 39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

