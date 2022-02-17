Brokers Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

