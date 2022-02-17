Brokers Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.
In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
