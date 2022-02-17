Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

