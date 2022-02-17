Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Shares of TRP opened at C$66.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.07. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$53.20 and a twelve month high of C$68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

