Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Shares of AAP opened at $222.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.70. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $154.43 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.