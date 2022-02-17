Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

